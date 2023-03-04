Former accountant sentenced to 21 years in prison for stealing N26.1 million meant for pensioners





A former Accountant, Pensions Account, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Garba Tahir, was today, March 3, convicted and sentenced to 21 years imprisonment for stealing N26.1 million meant for pensioners.

Abdullahi was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at a Federal High Court, Abuja on a seven-count amended charge that bordered on money laundering.

The case is a part of the billion naira pension fraud in the Office of the Head of Service of Federation, for which a number of civil servants were investigated over ten years ago, and charged to court by the EFCC.

The Head, Media and Advocacy, Wilson Uwujaren, revealed this in a statement on Friday.

Count four of the charge reads, “That you, Garba Abdullahi Tahir (also known as Tahir Garba) on or about January 18, 2010 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court converted the sum of N3million into cash by Ecobank cheque no. 92 drawn in favour of one Sani Abdullahi through your…