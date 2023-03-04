Gunmen abduct two wives and son of Taraba monarch





Two wives and a son of the Chief of Sarkin Kudu in Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State, HRH Dan-Salama Adamu were on Friday night, March 3, abducted by gunmen.

Family sources told Punch that the armed men who invaded the traditional ruler’s residents in Serkin Kudu while he was out, shot sporadically before abducting his wives and son.

A family member said;

“The gunmen are yet to establish contact with anybody. We pray for the safety of the victims. For now, they have not contacted us so we can’t talk about how much they are demanding for ransom. “None of the victim’s phone number is going through, but we are trusting God for their safety.”

Taraba state Police Public Relations Officer DSP Usman Abdullahi confirmed the incident. Abdullahi said some suspects have been arrested in connection to the incident.

He added that the arrested suspects are providing useful information to the police and efforts are on to rescue the victims and arrest the remaining…