Plateau man eloquently and hilariously explains how he has been on the run from DSS, following comments he made about burning INEC office (video)





A Nigerian man from Plateau state has shared a video of himself retracting a statement he made about burning an INEC office.

The said man had promised to burn the office Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Jos, after the 2023 presidential election results were announced.

In the video, the man said the DSS picked up his statement as inciteful and ordered his arrest.

He said DSS officers went to his house to look for him but did not meet him there, as he got information about it and ran off.

He told the DSS not to continue with their search as he’s long gone. However, he retracted the statement about burning INEC, saying it was made out of anger.

Watch below…

