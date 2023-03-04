Popular Nigerian Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin foresaw outcome of the 2023 elections





An old video, making the round on social media has given an indication that Nigerian popular Prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin foresaw the outcome of the 2023 Elections, won by the APC’s Bola Tinubu.

In the video made during a service on the 11th of December 2022, Fufeyin, who’s the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in Warri, the prophet noted that he saw in a vision the drama that unfolded during the election.

According to him, while people were at the verge of jubilating the win of a candidate, another announcement overshadowed the elation.

“This prophecy is about Nigeria’s forthcoming presidential election. Write it down. Mark it because the internet never forgets,” Fufeyin said.

He stated that there was going to be attacks, crisis, and violence before the election stating that “before the election there will be attack and bloodshed.”

Speaking about the election day, Fufeyin said God had directed him to pray for the youth as he saw youths fighting and…