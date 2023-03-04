‘The haters have won’ – US actor Isaiah Washington announces early retirement from acting in lengthy Twitter rant





Isaiah Washington has announced his retirement from acting at the age of 59, blaming the ‘haters’ for the shocking decision.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum, 59, took to Twitter this week to share a lengthy statement announcing his early retirement and letting fans know that his film Corsicana may be his final acting project.

‘It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today,’ the actor – who was fired from Grey’s Anatomy in 2007 after allegedly using a gay slur against costar T.R. Knight – wrote.

‘Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on Twa***r since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won.’

The Texas-born star also shared his post-retirement plans: ‘I’m no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a “color construct” that keeps us human beings divided nor am I interested in politics or anything…