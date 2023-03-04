Ukraine president Zelensky congratulates Tinubu for his emergence as President-elect





The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has congratulated President-elect, Bola Tinubu on his victory in the presidential election. The Ukrainian president took to Twitter to send his congratulatory message to Tinubu. It read; Congratulations [email protected] on winning the Nigerian presidential election. I look forward to close cooperation. I'm convinced that bilateral interaction will be strengthened. is ready to work together to overcome global challenges, including threats to food security!"







Source: Linda Ikeji