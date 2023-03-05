INEC chairman holds meeting with RECs, promises to use BVAS in governorship elections





The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has assured Nigerians that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will be used in the governorship and state legislature elections scheduled for Saturday, March 11.

Yakubu gave the assurance in an ongoing meeting with all Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Saturday, March 4.

According to him, the BVAS machines will be used for the elections, though the devices are being worked on to avoid a repeat of the glitches recorded with the last Saturday’s elections. The agenda of the meeting was not disclosed to the media, however, journalists were invited to cover the opening.

This meeting is holding exactly one week after the presidential and National Assembly elections, and one week to the governorship and state assembly elections.

In his welcome remarks, the INEC Chairman noted that the meeting is to review performances at the…