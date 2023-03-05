Isha Sesay, 47, shares her childbirth story as she welcomes first child, a baby girl





Isha Sesay has welcomed her daughter.

This is the first child for the 47-year-old former CNN correspondent.

Recall that last year, Isha told her followers that she decided to become a mother on her own via IVF (read here).

In a new update, she revealed that she welcomed her child on Feb. 17.

The birth of her daughter came with health issues, including pre-eclampsia, bleeding, and more.

However, she said the darkest part is over now and she is back home with her newborn daughter.

See below.