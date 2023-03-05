Labour Party clinches Six Senate and 34 House of Representatives seats





Following the just concluded National Assembly members election, the Labour Party (LP) secured six Senate and 34 House of Representatives seats.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Saturday, March 4.

“In last Saturday’s elections, winners have also been declared for 423 national legislative seats while supplementary elections will be held in 46 constituencies. In the Senate, 98 out of 109 seats have been declared. So far, seven political parties have won senatorial seats while in the House of Representatives, 325 out of 360 seats have been won by eight political parties.”

In terms of party representation for the 10th Assembly, the INEC chief said APC won 57 Senate seats; the PDP, 29; LP, 6; SDP, 2; NNPP, 2; YPP, 1; and APGA, 1. For the lower chamber, the electoral chair said the APC has 162 seats; PDP, 102; LP, 34; NNPP, 18; APGA, 4; ADC, 2; SDP, 2; YPP,…