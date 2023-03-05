Lagos state govt condemns alleged plans to exhume ex-Chrisland student’s body

The Lagos state government has condemned the alleged plans to exhume the body of late Whitney Adeniran, the Chrisland student who was electrocuted during her school’s inter-house sports..
Her mum, Blessing Adeniran, in a post shared on her Instastories on Friday, March 3, alleged that authorities of Chrisland school called the police and have asked for a fresh autopsy. This would mean the body of late Whitney that was laid to rest on Thursday, March 2, will be exhumed.
In a statement released this afternoon March 4, the Lagos state Ministry of Justice says it will oppose any plans to exhume Whitney’s body.
‘’The Lagos State Ministry of Justice is aware of the current ongoing dialogue about the alleged plans to exhume the body of the late Whitney Omodesola Adeniran, a student of Chrisland Schools whose death as revealed by the autopsy, conducted by Lagos State University Teaching Hospital was as a result of asphyxia and electrocution.
Whilst we have not received any such…
Source: Linda Ikeji