Lagos state govt condemns alleged plans to exhume ex-Chrisland student’s body





The Lagos state government has condemned the alleged plans to exhume the body of late Whitney Adeniran, the Chrisland student who was electrocuted during her school’s inter-house sports..

Her mum, Blessing Adeniran, in a post shared on her Instastories on Friday, March 3, alleged that authorities of Chrisland school called the police and have asked for a fresh autopsy. This would mean the body of late Whitney that was laid to rest on Thursday, March 2, will be exhumed.

In a statement released this afternoon March 4, the Lagos state Ministry of Justice says it will oppose any plans to exhume Whitney’s body.