President Buhari jets off to Qatar for Least Developed Countries conference





President Buhari will, today Saturday, March 4, leave Nigeria for the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LCDs) in Doha, the capital city of Qatar.

This follows an invitation by the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, says the conference which is from 5th to 9th March, 2023 under the theme: “From Potential to Prosperity,” holds once in a decade and provides an opportunity to garner the support of the international community for accelerating sustainable development in the LDCs as well as assist them make progress towards achieving prosperity.

In Doha, President Buhari will reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to support the most vulnerable countries to meet their development challenges, highlighting areas through which the Nigerian government has provided them with various forms of assistance over time.