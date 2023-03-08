Police arrest seven teenagers for gang-raping 15-year-old girl in Adamawa



The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested seven teenagers for gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in Kodomun village, Demsa Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Suleiman Yahaya, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, said the suspects lured their victim into the house of one of them who is her boyfriend, and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

He said the suspects, Ephraim Emmanuel, 17, Madapwa Fidelis,17, Paka Albert,16, Jude Shido Aventi,18, Harmony Manade,18, Napwanwa Nahim Edmanth,16, and Manbiah Ojes,16, all residents of Kodomun village, were arrested on Sunday, March 5.

“On 4/3/2023 at about 2100hrs, the suspects lured their victim into the house of the first suspect and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her without her consent,” the PPRO stated.