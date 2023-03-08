Supermodel Cara Delevingne reveals she checked into rehab when ‘heartbreaking’ images of her erratic behaviour surfaced online





Cara Delevingne has revealed she checked herself into rehab after ‘heartbreaking’ images of her erratic behaviour surfaced online.

English model and actress, 30, said she reflected on her mental health struggles and addiction battle after sparking concern with a series of troubled public appearances.

Cara, who is April’s cover star for Vogue magazine, told the publication that she hadn’t been ‘ready’ to tackle her demons until she fell into a ‘bad place’.

She explained: ‘I’ve had interventions of a sort, but I wasn’t ready. That’s the problem.

‘I hadn’t seen a therapist in three years. I just kind of pushed everyone away, which made me realize how much I was in a bad place.’

Cara continued: ‘I always thought that the work needs to be done when the times are bad, but actually the work needs to be done when they’re good.

‘The work needs to be done consistently. It’s never going to be fixed or fully healed but I’m okay with that, and that’s the difference.’

