Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend ‘is taking him to court over Non-Disclosure Agreement she claims she was forced to sign’





Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman is seeking to nullify a Non Disclosure Agreement the golf superstar made her sign when they were still dating.

Herman, 39, cited two federal laws that allow NDAs to become null and void if sexual harassment and sexual assault claims arise, according to court documents revealed on Wednesday, March 8.

The laws are the federal Ending Forced Arbitration Of Sexual Assault And Sexual Harassment Act Of 2021 and Speak Out Act.

Herman has not publicly accused Woods of sexual assault or harassment as of yet, but the golfer in the past has openly admitted to struggles with sex addiction.

The former couple’s first public sighting was at the President’s Cup in September 2017, one month after Herman signed Woods’ NDA.

Herman says in the legal request reportedly seen by PageSix that she is unsure whether Woods’ NDA is “not valid or enforceable,” and so she is seeking clarity from the court.

She also wants to know if the NDA can indeed be…