INEC to appeal Judgement allowing use of temporary Voter Cards





Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced plans to appeal a court judgement granting the request of two plaintiffs to use their temporary voter cards, TVCs.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu had given the order allowing the use of the TVCs while delivering Judgement in a suit filed by two concerned Nigerians seeking the use of TVCs in the general elections in the absence of permanent voter cards (PVCs).

Justice Egwuatu said the order was made on the grounds that the plaintiffs were duly registered and captured in INEC’S database.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, in a statement on Thursday, March 9 stated the electoral body will take the case to appeal court.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been served a copy of the judgement delivered today by the Federal High Court, Abuja Division which ordered it to allow two Plaintiffs to vote with their Temporary Voter’s Card…