Mexican cartel issues apology letter for kidnapping and killing Americans; claim they have handed over their members responsible for the attack





Five Gulf Cartel assassins who kidnapped four Americans and killed two have been tied up and dumped in the street by narco bosses.

The suspects were pictured as they were arrested in the center of the border city of Matamoros on Wednesday night, March 8.

A note from their Mexican drug cartel bosses, written in Spanish, was left with the henchmen. In the note, the bosses apologised for the killings and claimed they were happy to hand over those responsible.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press through a Tamaulipas state law enforcement source, the Scorpions faction of the Gulf cartel apologized to the residents of Matamoros where the Americans were kidnapped, the Mexican woman who died in the cartel shootout, and the four Americans and their families.

The kidnapped Americans. Two were killed and two rescued alive

“We have decided to turn over those who were directly involved and responsible in the events, who at all times acted under their own decision-making and…