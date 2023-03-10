Pope Francis says he will resign if he gets ‘too tired’ to continue in the role





Pope Francis has disclosed that he may step down if he becomes too tired to continue in the role.

Asked by Italian media what would lead him to resign, the Pope, 86, warned of ‘a fatigue that makes you not see things clearly… A lack of clarity when it comes to knowing how to assess situations.’

He said that he was ‘a bit ashamed’ to use a wheelchair due to a knee injury.

‘I am old. I have less physical resistance, the knee [problem] was a physical humiliation, even if the recovery is going well now.’

Last month, the Pope said that papal resignations should happen in exceptional circumstances, and said quitting was not ‘on [his] agenda’.

Pope Francis has been head of the Catholic Church since March 2013, on Monday marking 10 years of his papacy.

In an interview with Italian Swiss television RSI, with extracts published in La Repubblica, La Stampa, and Corriere della Sera, he also said that the war in Ukraine had been driven by the interests of several empires.

He said the conflict was…