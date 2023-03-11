32 survivors of Lagos bus-train crash discharged – State Government





32 victims of Thursday’s collision of a train and a staff bus in the Ikeja area of Lagos state have been discharged.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who made the announcement on Friday, March 10, said a total of 102 casualties were recorded.

The number of fatalities still stands at six, while 19 victims have been discharged from LASUTH, five from the State Accident and Emergency Centre at Old Toll Gate, and eight from Orile-Agege General Hospital.

Abayomi also revealed that 256 units of voluntary blood was received on Thursday from Lagos State residents, while 40 units of blood had been transferred for the victims today.

25 of the less severely injured to four of our general hospitals were transferred to Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos Island General Hospital, the Toll Gate Accident and Emergency Centre, and the Orile Agege General Hospital.

He said;