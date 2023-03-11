But for Peter Obi, the North would have retained power after Buhari





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as the hero of the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Wike said the decision of Peter Obi to contest the presidential election under the platform of the Labour Party, primarily prevented the north from retaining power after the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

The Rivers State governor said this during an interactive meeting with the Technical Dealers Association of Nigeria, Computer Dealers Association, Garrison Phone Dealers Association and Building Materials Traders Association in Port Harcourt on Saturday, March 11.

Governor Wike explained that contrary to insinuation that he did not support Peter Obi, what most people failed to realize is that the Labour Party presidential candidate remains his hero of the election.