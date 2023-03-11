Four injured as thugs attack Labour Party’s governorship campaign convoy in Kaduna





A campaign convoy of the Labour Party governorship candidate in Kaduna state, Honourable Jonathan Asake was attacked by suspected political thugs on Friday, March 10, at Gidan Waya in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesman of the Labour Party Candidate, James Swam, said the incident happened when the campaign convoy was passing through Gidan Waya during Friday Muslim prayers, on its way to Godogodo and other towns as the campaign team toured the local government.

Channels Television reported that the attack ensued after the first three vehicles in the convoy made their way through the old tyres used to demarcate the road. Thugs in the area started throwing stones, big sticks and other harmful objects at the long convoy, before the timely intervention of the security personnel attached to the candidate intervened.

Two boys and two girls were injured during the attack.