“I wore make-up to hide bruises my wife gave me” Man opens up about the years of abuse he suffered in his marriage





A husband who suffered abuse at this hands of his wife for 20 years has opened up about the harrowing years.

Sheree Spencer, a mother of three little girls and a senior manager at the Ministry of Justice, was sentenced last week to four years in prison at Hull Court.

The judge said it was “the worst case of controlling and coercive behaviour”.

Speaking later about the sentencing, Richard Spencer said in an interview with Dailmail correspondent Rebecca Hardy: ” felt absolutely nothing the few times I glanced across at Sheree. I didn’t feel anger. I didn’t feel scared. I didn’t have any emotion.

“But I was hyper-conscious of how my family was reacting when the judge described the horrific things she’d done.

“To hear the judge use the same language Sheree used — the f-word and the c-word — the things she called me like ‘bitch’ and knowing my family were hearing those things was . . .” He stops as he struggles to find the words.

“When I think about those memories, I…