Lagos Staff bus driver begs for forgiveness; blames faulty vehicle for accident





The driver of the Lagos State Civil Service staff bus that had a collision with a train at the PWD/ Shogunle railway line, on the Agege motor road in Lagos, on Thursday morning, March 9, has begged victims of the accident to forgive him.

Some of the wounded passengers of the bus had told the Sun that the 44-year-old driver, Oluwaseun Osinbajo, had his earpiece on while driving and ignored the directive of the Nigerian Railway official flagging down the bus at the rail line. The driver, however, blamed the incident on a mechanical fault in the bus.

Osinbajo who works with the Lagos State Ministry of Transport has been transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (SCID).

He was said to be overheard narrating to some of his relatives who were waiting for him there.