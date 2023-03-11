Mexican woman killed in crossfire during kidnapping of Americans going for tummy tuck is identified as church worker





The Mexican woman killed in the drug cartel crossfire during the kidnapping of four Americans last week has been identified as a 33-year-old church official who worked with kids at a summer school.

Arely Servando, 33, found herself in the middle of the terrifying ambush on March 3, when Latavia “Tay” McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams were abducted in crime-ridden Matamoros.

Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villareal disclosed that she was hit as she stood about a block and a half away from the gunfire by the Gulf Cartel’s Scorpions Group, the Daily Mail reported.

Servando, a graduate of the National College of Technical Professional Education, worked with children at the Biblical Summer School and was a member of the Association of Young Ambassadors of Pentecostal Power, the outlet said.

“Arelita, as I affectionately called her, was my vice president along with many other things,” association president Priscila Andrade told the El Universal,…