Missing 8-year-old who vanished from US in 2018 found alive and well in Mexico by FBI agents





An eight-year-old girl who went missing in 2018 has been found in Mexico, the FBI said on Wednesday, March 8.

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez was kidnapped at age four by her biological mother from Vancouver, in the US state of Washington.

“For more than four years, the FBI and our partners did not give up on Aranza,” Richard A. Collodi, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office said.

Aranza has now been returned to the States and the FBI will continue to support the child as she settles back into American life.

“Our concern now will be supporting Aranza as she begins her reintegration into the US,” Collodi added.

Aranza had a supervised visit with her biological mother on October 25, 2018, the day she was taken from a shopping mall in Vancouver, Washington.

During the visit, Lopez’s mother, Esmeralda Lopez-Lopez, asked to take her child to the toilet, according to local publication The Columbian.

Lopez-Lopez then fled with her daughter and left the scene in…