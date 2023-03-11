Podcast host and her husband are killed by stalker in murder-suicide





A podcast host and her husband were killed after a stalker from Texas broke into their upscale home in suburban Seattle early Friday, March 10, and fatally shot them before turning the gun on himself.

The 38-year-old trucker climbed through a window of the couple’s home in Redmond at about 2 a.m. and opened fire, KING 5 reported.

The Daily Mail identified the shooter as Ramin Khodakaramrezaei and the couple as Zohreh Sadeghi, 33, and her husband, Mohammed Naseri, 35.

The slain woman’s mother had an altercation with the gunman before she fled to a neighbor to call 911, KOMO reported.

When police arrived, they found Naseri lying on the front lawn with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the outlet. They gave him CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sadeghi and Khodakaramrezaei were found dead inside the home.

Redmond police spokeswoman Jill Green said the assailant died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he had been stalking the podcaster for…