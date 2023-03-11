Two PDP chieftains jailed for receiving N142m to influence 2015 presidential election





Saleh Gamawa and Aminu Gadiya, Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains in Bauchi state have been jailed by a federal high court for receiving over N142 million to influence the 2015 presidential election.

The two PDP chieftains were handed a prison sentence after being arraigned on a two-count charge preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The duo were first arraigned on June 4, 2018 and re-arraigned on October 16, 2018. They pleaded “not guilty” when they were arraigned.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwajuren said the PDP Chieftains were found guilty of receiving money “well in excess of the legal threshold designated by law”.

Justice Hassan Dikko sentenced the defendants to two years at the Bauchi Correction Service with an option of a fine of N3 million each in lieu of imprisonment on count one.

Gamawa bagged another two years imprisonment or a fine of N3 million in lieu of imprisonment on count two.