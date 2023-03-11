Woman, 41, is jailed after forcing a man to have sex with her while he was asleep





A woman from Lancashire, England, was jailed on Friday, March 10, for four years after she admitted forcing a man to have sex with her while he was asleep.

Tanya Lord, 41, who is a lesbian, had already pleaded guilty to the sex attack at her home in Co Armagh at an earlier hearing at Craigavon Crown Court.

She was told by the judge there “seems to be no distinction to be drawn between this and the rape of a female.”

Outlining how the victim has been left mentally scarred and suspicious of people by his ordeal, the judge said “there’s a repeated myth that males are less susceptible” to the consequences of sex attacks.

He revealed the victim has received counselling, is still prescribed medication for his mental health, has been left untrusting of people and “feels alone” unless he’s with his kids.

In an impact statement, the victim told the court: “I would not wish this on anyone,” adding that “encourage anyone who has been abused to come forward.”

Judge…