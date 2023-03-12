300 insurgents killed in multiple clashes between ISWAP and Boko Haram





About 300 Boko Haram members have been killed, while 223 have surrendered to the multinational joint task force (MNJTF) following several attacks launched against them by members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

Zagazola Makama, a publication focused on the Lake Chad region reported that between March 7 and March 10, 2023, 223 Boko Haram members have surrendered in Diffa and Gueskerou in the Republic of Niger.

It was also reported that another 220 members of the terrorist group surrendered to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai on March 10.

They reportedly told security operatives that they were trying to escape the rivalry between the different factions of the terrorist groups.

The report read;



“Since February 27, 2023, Boko Haram had been fleeing their enclaves amidst deadly attacks targeted at the groups in Gaizuwa, otherwise known as Mantari, Gabchari, Kashimiri, Maimusari in Bama, Yale in Konduga and Magumeri, by their former allies now turned bitter…