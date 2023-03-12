Delta police command launch search for suspects involved in viral video threatening people who have chosen not to vote for a particular governorship candidate in the state





The police in Delta state says it has commenced an investigation into a viral video clip on social media, in which a man in the Orogun community, Ughelli North LGA, Delta State, could be heard threatening those refusing to vote for a particular governorship candidate in the forthcoming election.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe today March 11, state that a man who posed as a Town crier and was speaking in Urhobo dialect, claimed an unnamed retired senior Police officer directed him to announce that all residents of the community must vote for a particular candidate in the governorship election and that if they don’t, they will be “taken to the Police Area Command, beaten to death by the Police and buried by the government”.

Edafe said while acting proactively on the inciting content of the clip, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, directed the Divisional Police Officer, Orogun Division, to carry out a…