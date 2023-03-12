Journalist slumps and dies while trekking to his office in Ibadan





An Ibadan-based radio presenter popularly known as Baba Bintin, slumped and died on his way to work in the early hours of Saturday, March 11.

According to reports, the deceased was on his way to Fresh FM radio station for a program which he hosted with the duo of Komolafe Olaiya and Olalomi Amole at Ayefele Music House, Challenge, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, when he slumped.

Daily Trust reports that Baba Bintin was said to have been trekking from Amuloko area where he lived to Challenge as a result of his inability to get cash for transportation to the studio. Olalomi Amole and Komolafe Olaiya had ended their Saturday morning program, Oyin Adun, abruptly 20 minutes before time, after they received the call about the medical emergency of Baba Bintin.

Nigerians have been battling with the scarcity of the Naira notes since February. The scarcity came as a result of the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The CBN had redesigned N200, N500 and N1000 and…