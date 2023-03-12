LG chairman imposes 24-hour curfew as death toll rises to 17





The Kaduna State government has imposed a 24-hour curfew in four communities in Zango-Kataf Local Government Area following the attack that left many people dead.

No fewer than 10 dead bodies were recovered after gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked Unguwar Wakili on Saturday night, March 11, 2023.

However, according to the PUNCH , the death toll from the attack on the community has risen to 17.

Yabo Chris Ephraim, Special Assistant (Media) to the executive chairman, Zangon Kataf Local Government Council, in a statement on Sunday, said the curfew on Ungwan Juju, Mabuhu, Ungwan Wakili and Zangon Urban, takes immediate effect.

The statement added that the imposition of the curfew was among other measures to forestall possible breakdown of law and order and to allow men of the Nigerian Army to restore peace in the area.

A Punch correspondent, who visited the scene of the attack counted 14 corpses recovered this morning, aside from the one person killed…