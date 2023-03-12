Singer Portable releases new photos as he turns a year older

Singer Portable releases new photos as he turns a year older

Singer Portable is a year older today, March 12. 

 

He shared photos from his birthday photo shoot on his Instagram page this morning as he celebrated his birthday. He wrote;

‘’ZAzuu Finally am +1

All praises belongs to God for his protection , guidance, mercy and grace so far

Wish me well that was the first gift my mother got when I was born ,say a prayer for me it’s my special day specialize by God OKIKIOLA GOD Sent IKA OF AFRICA AMULUDUN worldwide”

Happy birthday to him!

 

See more of the photos below

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

