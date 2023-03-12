South African singer, Costa Titch collapses and dies after a seizure episode on stage (video)





Popular South African Amapiano artist, Costa Titch has sadly passed away after collapsing on stage.

The 27-year-old reportedly had a seizure and collapsed on stage while performing at the Ultra music concert at Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg today Saturday, March 11th.

The “Big Flexa” crooner had shared a poster on his Instagram page advertising the event Just 11 hours ago.

Costa entered the entertainment industry as a dancer, but over time he transformed and became a rapper/singer.

He recently got signed to Akon’s music label.

May his soul Rest In Peace, Amen.

Watch moment Costa collapsed while performing on stage below…

<blockquote class=”instagram-media” data-instgrm-permalink=”https://www.instagram.com/reel/CpquxeoAxZH/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” data-instgrm-version=”14″ style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px;…