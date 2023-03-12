The man from Zamfara who was born in Owerri has the right to become a governor in Imo State





Comedian, Francis Agoda aka IgoDye has called out the ethnic bigotry being expressed, as Nigerians are currently faced with electing new leaders both at the states and National levels.

In a post shared on his Instagram page on Saturday March 11, IgoDye opined that as long as one was born in a particular state, regardless of their state of origin, they have the right to live freely in that state. He said a man from Zamfara state who was born in Owerri, Imo state should have the right to contest for the seat of the governor of Imo state.

He added that ethnic groups are not the problem of Nigeria but some of their representatives create the divide Nigerians face.

The comedian argued that if residents of a state are not told to go and pay their taxes to their states of origin, then they should also not be told to go back to their states of origin when it is time to elect good leaders.

