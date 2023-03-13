18 die as terrorists clash with local vigilantes in Katsina





Eighteen villagers were feared killed in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State when suspected terrorists clashed with local vigilantes on Saturday night, March 11, 2023.

Residents told The Nation that search parties were still busy looking for casualties in the communities where the clashes occurred to determine the exact number of those who could have been killed.

The affected communities where the clashes occurred include: Majifa, Gurbi, Danmarke, Gidan- Anchor, Gidan- Saika, Dan- Mangoro and Gidan- Sale.

It was learnt that while five people were killed in Gurbi, 13 people were killed at Majifa, Makera and Gidan Jifau settlements.

Eighteen others who suffered injuries in the attacks were being treated at the General hospital, kankara as at Sunday afternoon.

An elder in the Makera community, who pleaded anonymity, told The Nation that the clashes allegedly started on Saturday evening during a wedding Walimat at Majifa attended by terrorists.

“The wedding was…