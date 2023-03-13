18 female guards at single prison sacked for sexual relationships with inmates





About 18 female guards working at a jail have been fired for having affairs with inmates.

The sexual relationships took place at HMP Berwyn, in Wrexham, Wales, over the last six years according to reports.



One of the women Jennifer Gavan, 27, (pictured top left) jailed for eight months in December after smuggling a mobile phone for her lover Alex Coxon, 25, so she could send photos of herself to him via Snapchat.

She was also caught kissing him during the relationship that went on from April to July 2020.

The officer pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office after she accepted £150 to bring in the phone.

Also in 2019, Gunn was jailed for one year after having a fling with ‘dangerous’ inmate Khuram Razaq, 29.

Gunn, a criminology and psychology graduate made numerous sexual phone calls to him while he was serving a 12-year sentence for conspiracy to rob, and smuggled in a pair of her knickers for the prisoner.

A search of her bedroom revealed photos of the pair kissing…