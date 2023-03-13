24-year-old Nigerian man arrested over murder of a woman in Ghana (video)

A 24-year-old Nigerian man, Gideon Vitallis, has been arrested by operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for allegedly murdering a cash point operator, Patience Ago Quaye, at the Twumasiwaa Memorial Clinic in Accra, Ghana.

32-year-old Patience Quaye, who worked at the centre was allegedly found dead in a store room at the facility on Wednesday, March 8, after she had been missing for days.

The mother of one reportedly went to work on the night of Monday, March 6, 2023, at the facility located at Otinshie in the Adenta Municipality but did not return home. After failed attempts to reach her, the family reported the issue to the police.

The police, together with the family went to the medical centre in search of Patience and discovered her body after breaking into the Administration Room where they smelled an unpleasant odour.

According to the family, the position in which the body was found suggested she might have been strangled.

Confirming the arrest,