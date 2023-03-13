Check out Nigerian singer, Tems’ stunning outfit to the 2023 Oscars (photos)





Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems commanded attention as she arrived at the 2023 Oscars in a stunning white dress.

The 27-year-old singer was nominated for the 2023 edition of the Oscars in the category of Best Original Song courtesy of a collaboration she had on the song, “Lift Me Up” with popular singer, Rihanna; music producer, Ludwig Göransson; and Black Panther’s director, Ryan Coogler.

The award for the Best Original Song went to “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, with music by M.M. Keeravaani, lyrics by Chandrabose instead.

The award ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, US, last night.

See more photos below.