Court remands two undergraduates over alleged armed robbery and murder of Benue varsity student

A Makurdi Magistrate’s Court, on Monday, March 13, 2023, remanded two students, Ugosor Japhet and Gwebe Ageba, over alleged culpable homicide and armed robbery.

The suspects were arrested for allegedly killing a student of the Benue State University, Erkaa Naomi Dooshima.

The Magistrate, Mrs Erdoo Ter, did not take the plea of the defendants for want of jurisdiction.

She ordered the defendants to be remanded in Makurdi Correctional Centre, while investigations into their offences continued.

Ter, thereafter, adjourned the case till April 12, 2023, for further mention.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Regina Ishaya, told the court that the case was reported by one Erkaa Reuben, of Logo II, Akpehe, Makurdi, at ‘E’ Divisional police station, Makurdi on February 21, 2023.

Ishaya said that Ugosor Japhet had fraudulently received from the complainant’s sister,…