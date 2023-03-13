FAAN to close Lagos international airport runways for eight weeks for maintenance

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said that runways 18R and 36L at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos will be closed down for 8 weeks for maintenance. 

 

The agency made the announcement on Monday, March 13, adding that normal airlines’ activities would not be affected as the taxi way B-18L would be used for all flight operations.

 

The statement read; 

“This is to notify the public that runway 18R/36L of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos has been closed for 8 weeks for Maintenance work to carried out.

“Taxi way B-18L will be used for all flight operations.”



