‘History will hold Donald Trump accountable for January 6





Former US Vice President Mike Pence made his most blistering comments yet about his former boss US President Donald Trump’s role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

During remarks on Saturday evening, March 11 at the annual Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington, DC, Pence made jokes about President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and several Republicans expected to run for president in 2024, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Pence then took a serious tone when it came to Trump, rebuking Trump for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack, saying the former U.S president was “wrong” for claiming Pence had the authority to overturn the results of the 2020 election in his role presiding over Congress that day, saying “history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

Pence said the attack on the Capitol was “one thing I haven’t joked about” and calling January 6 “a tragic day.”