I will deal with you to the fullest extent of the law.”- Gov Abiodun warns Ogun residents rejecting old Naira notes





The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has issued a strong warning to residents of the state rejecting the old naira notes.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, the governor vowed to deal with any trader or business entity rejecting the old Naira notes.

“I am hereby sounding a note of warning to every merchant, trader, banker, and petrol Station that is refusing old naira notes. If you’re reported to me, I will deal with you to the fullest extent of the law.” he said

Watch a video of him speaking below