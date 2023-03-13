I will deal with you to the fullest extent of the law.”- Gov Abiodun warns Ogun residents rejecting old Naira notes

By
Headliners
-
1


 

I will deal with you to the fullest extent of the law.

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has issued a strong warning to residents of the state rejecting the old naira notes. 

 

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, the governor vowed to deal with any trader or business entity rejecting the old Naira notes.

“I am hereby sounding a note of warning to every merchant, trader, banker, and petrol Station that is refusing old naira notes. If you’re reported to me, I will deal with you to the fullest extent of the law.” he said

Watch a video of him speaking below

 

 

 

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR