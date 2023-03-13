I’m learning how to speak Yoruba





Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos state, has responded to those who troll him for not being able to speak fluent Yoruba language.

Gbadebo addressed the lingering criticism during an interview with Arise TV on Sunday, March 12.

He said he schooled abroad for long, hence his inability to speak Yoruba fluently. He added that though he understands Yoruba, he has hired a Yoruba language teacher to help him get better.

Watch the video below…

