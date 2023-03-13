I’ve never stolen government money — El-Rufai





Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has stated that he has never stolen government money as he challenged his predecessors in the State to come out and swear to have never pilfered the state treasury.

El-Rufai who said this during an interview in Hausa monitored on a local TV and Radio station, said his philosophy in governance was not to steal as he’s aware there would be a day of reckoning.

He said;

“I’m happy that we constructed qualitative roads that would last for years. Not those kinds of roads they’ve constructed in the past which after 2 years, after 2 rainy seasons the roads would be bad.

“We still have work to do, our plan is that we want all roads in Kaduna to be tarred. Anyone who comes to Kaduna would not see a muddy road. Every part of the town you visit will have tarred roads and solar-powered street lights. That’s what we envisaged everywhere in Kaduna, in Kafanchan, in Zaria and in all Local Government Areas such as Soba, everywhere. That is…