Nigerian man dies aboard Delhi-Doha flight





A Nigerian passenger onboard a Delhi-Doha IndiGo flight died after a medical emergency, even as the airline made an emergency landing at Karachi International Airport in Pakistan to save him.

The airline, in a statement on Monday, March 13, 2023, informed that the 60-year-old Nigerian passenger identified as Abdullah, had fallen ill, forcing the crew of flight 6E-1736 to make a quick call to drop anchor in the southern Pakistani city.

The captain of the aircraft contacted the Karachi Air Traffic Control (ATC) and conveyed the situation whilst seeking permission for the landing.

However, upon landing in Karachi, the airport medical team declared the man dead.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson in Pakistan confirmed the incident and said the passenger’s health had worsened mid-flight.

Meanwhile, IndiGo released a statement and offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

“Flight 6E-1736, operating from Delhi to Doha was diverted to Karachi due to a medical…