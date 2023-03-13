Peter Obi makes U-turn, says he will challenge not only election process but also the outcome





Peter Obi has made a clarification on his earlier statement that he would only challenge the process that led to the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election and not the outcome itself.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party had said in an interview on Arise TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Monday, March 13, that he would only challenge the electoral process that saw the Independent National Electoral Commission declare Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election and not the declaration itself.

Obi said: “I’m not challenging who they declared. I’m not challenging whatever…the outcome, I’m challenging the process (through) which they arrived at their declaration.”

He continued: “And unless we do that, we’re not going to stop the rascality we witnessed in that election.

“The process through…