Robbers invade Ibadan community with PoS machine





Eleshin village in Olomo community, Apete, in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State was invaded in the early hours of Sunday, March 12, by robbers who reportedly operated freely.

Eyewitnesses told Punch that the robbers who carried out the attack around 1AM, stormed the area with a Point of Sale machine which they allegedly used to transfer money from the bank accounts of their victims.

A resident of the community said;

“The armed robbers got to the area at the midnight around 1am. They operated freely. They came with a POS machine and transferred some amount of money, which cannot be specified at the moment, from one of their victim’s accounts. They also transferred an undisclosed amount of money from his wife’s account and left.

“They also went away with two phones, iPhone 11 Pro Max and XS Max.”

The case was said to have been reported at the Apete Divisional Police Headquarters. It was also learnt that the incident had thrown the entire community into panic as…