SERAP urges Buhari to retract threat to shut down Broadcast Stations over their coverage of elections





The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Buhari and the Federal Government over its threat to shut down broadcast stations over their coverage of elections.

Last week, the FG through the National Broadcasting Commission said it will shut down broadcast stations found guilty of using their platforms to ‘undermine the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.’

Following a meeting between NBC’s Director-General, Balarabe Ilelah and broadcast stations on the coverage of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, the Commission said it would not hesitate to revoke the license of broadcasters threatening the peace of the country.

The NBC warned media organisations that further breaches of the Broadcasting Code would not be tolerated.

In a statement on Sunday, March 12, SERAP urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “instruct Mr Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to urgently…