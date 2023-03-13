South African woman who hired hitmen to kill her husband over insurance money sentenced to life imprisonment





A 47-year-old woman who paid hitmen R20,000 to kill her husband so she could cash in on insurance policies was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mpumalanga High Court on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Phumaphi Gloria Gwebu and her husband Sipho Shadrack Dimba, 52, lived together at Msogwaba Trust with their children.

The accused pleaded guilty before the court.

In her plea explanation, Gwebu stated she took out five insurance policies for Dimba, one of which was to pay R530,000 upon his death.

“She waited until the policies matured and arranged with the hitmen a few weeks before they killed the deceased,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

On December 12 2019, the hitmen entered the house during the night, as arranged, and murdered Dimba.

They went straight to the bed where he was sleeping, strangled him with Gwebu…