3-year-old girl shoots and kills 4-year-old sister with ‘unsecured’ gun





A 3-year-old girl in Texas shot and killed her 4-year-old sister with an “unsecured” weapon on Sunday, March 12.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the two toddlers were playing unsupervised while five adults gathered with family and friends in a Houston apartment.

“At some point, it appears that one parent thought the other parent was watching the other children when in fact the two toddlers were left basically unsupervised inside the bedroom,” the sheriff said.

In the bedroom, the children found a loaded semi-automatic pistol.

“Family members heard a single gunshot. They ran into the room and found the small toddler, four years old, on the floor unresponsive,” Sheriff Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the adults were able to quickly secure the weapon after the gunshot and call 911, but the injured child was still pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither child has been identified yet.

Any charges against the adults in the house have not yet been announced,…